Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

