Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.38 and last traded at $79.12, with a volume of 21382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.
Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.
In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
