Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.38 and last traded at $79.12, with a volume of 21382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

