Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Arcadium Lithium, and QuantumScape are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, production, or development of lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other electronics. Investing in lithium stocks can provide exposure to the growing demand for lithium, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $143.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

NYSE ALTM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,350,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,299,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,380,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,714. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Featured Articles