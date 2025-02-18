Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $246.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.27. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $222.73 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

