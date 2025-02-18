LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Sells $119,663.18 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LiveRamp Trading Up 0.9 %
RAMP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 472,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,464. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,391.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.