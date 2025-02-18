LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Sells $119,663.18 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.9 %

RAMP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 472,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,464. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,391.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.