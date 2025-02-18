Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.59.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.