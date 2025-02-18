Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LOW opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.59.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
