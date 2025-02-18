MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $35,344,961.85 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 286,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $35,344,961.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,123,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,795,555.16. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55.

On Monday, November 25th, Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $1,700,647.74.

On Friday, November 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 40,192 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $5,361,612.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,134. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.36 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,510 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.