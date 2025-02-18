Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $56.12.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Magna International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after buying an additional 822,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after buying an additional 371,437 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Magna International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 117,113.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

