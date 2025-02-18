Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $62.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.