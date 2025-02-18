Manulife Financial (MFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.