Manulife Financial (MFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.