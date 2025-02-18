MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.57. 8,955,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,343,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

MARA Stock Down 5.0 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,010,115. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,375. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

