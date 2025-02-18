MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $68,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $188.88 and a one year high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

