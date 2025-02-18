Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mplx by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 393.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

