Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,539,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $523.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

