Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $515.34 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.10 and a 200-day moving average of $508.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.32% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total transaction of $2,620,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509,457 shares in the company, valued at $266,965,657.14. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.