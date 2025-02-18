Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

