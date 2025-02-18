Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 149,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,115,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.