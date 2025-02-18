Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 125 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.