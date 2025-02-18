Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 40.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $5,117,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day moving average of $220.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

