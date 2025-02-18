Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MAR opened at $283.52 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

