Meredith Wealth Planning Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $495.94 and a 12 month high of $613.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $600.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

