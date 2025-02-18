Mode (MODE) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Mode (MODE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Mode has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mode token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mode has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,555.10 or 0.99704836 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,027.71 or 0.99154541 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Profile

Mode launched on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.01147186 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,669,459.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

