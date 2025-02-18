Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Argus cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. Moderna has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after buying an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Moderna by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,455 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

