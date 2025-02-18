Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 8 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,002,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,109.99 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,840.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,945.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

