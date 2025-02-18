Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after buying an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

