Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

