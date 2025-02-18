Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 639,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,235,000 after acquiring an additional 137,430 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $4,329,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $135.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.