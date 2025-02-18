Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

