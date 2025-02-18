Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,209 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 7.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Archrock by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 37,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

