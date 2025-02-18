Monument Capital Management Acquires 522 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

