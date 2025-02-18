Monument Capital Management Takes $216,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.08.
Insider Activity
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cummins Stock Up 1.2 %
Cummins stock opened at $373.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.06 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
