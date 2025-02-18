Monument Capital Management Takes $216,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.08.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 1.2 %

Cummins stock opened at $373.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.06 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.