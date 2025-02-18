Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 31,692 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 353,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.