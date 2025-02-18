Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,550 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,968,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $62,583,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in InterDigital by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $32,141,829.62. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,260. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,245. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

