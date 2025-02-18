Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

