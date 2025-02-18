Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

