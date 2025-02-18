Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.