Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $119,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

