Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 250

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.15) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mountview Estates Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON:MTVW opened at GBX 9,350 ($117.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,968.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,050.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. Mountview Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,500 ($107.24) and a fifty-two week high of £104 ($131.21).

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 347.90 ($4.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountview Estates had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Insider Activity

About Mountview Estates

In related news, insider Andrew R. Williams acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($112.29) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($33,686.60). Insiders own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

