Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMR opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.43. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.04 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

