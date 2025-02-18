Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 9,757 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 238,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

