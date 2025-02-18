Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

