Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,505.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 72.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Separately, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

