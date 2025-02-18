Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,718 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 224,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 369,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.09.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,405 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

