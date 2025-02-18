Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $101,859,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,372.41 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $489.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,272.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,138.03.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.