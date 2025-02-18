Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,423,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Entergy by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,072,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,527 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after buying an additional 787,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

