Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 14,341 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after buying an additional 2,752,315 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

