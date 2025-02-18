Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,016 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 75,230 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 716,716 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,524,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,333,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

