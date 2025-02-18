Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.