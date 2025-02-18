NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

