Nerdy (NRDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $352.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

NRDY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,768,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,627.52. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 746,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $917,992.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,223,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,795,377.32. The trade was a 3.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,112,722 shares of company stock worth $7,064,039 and have sold 90,242 shares worth $136,295. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

